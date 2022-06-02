Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu Drops Enugu Governorship Ambition After Defeat
Sahara Reporters  - Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu Drops Enugu Governorship Ambition After Defeat

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekweremadu formally withdraws from Enugu governorship race Ripples Nigeria:
Ekweremadu formally withdraws from Enugu governorship race
Ekweremadu Backs Out From Enugu Governorship Race ODU News:
Ekweremadu Backs Out From Enugu Governorship Race
Ekweremadu Drops Governorship Ambition, Congratulates Mbah Naija News:
Ekweremadu Drops Governorship Ambition, Congratulates Mbah
Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu Drops Enugu Governorship Ambition After Defeat News Breakers:
Ex-Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu Drops Enugu Governorship Ambition After Defeat


   More Picks
1 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 15 hours ago
4 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
5 Newborn baby found dead on Ayobo road in Lagos - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
6 Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Okada ban: Operators drag Lagos govt to court, seek cancellation - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
8 Divorce-seeking wife beats husband to pulp in Lagos - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 PTDF clarifies alleged ‘exclusion of South East candidates from scholarship interview - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media - Filmmaker Yomi Black - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info