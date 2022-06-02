Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Some aspirants bought form to negotiate for ministerial position - Okorocha
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Okorocha said as far as hes concerned, stepping down isnt part of his plans

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Some Aspirants Only Picked N100m Form To Negotiate Ministerial Appointments - Okorocha Leadership:
2023: Some Aspirants Only Picked N100m Form To Negotiate Ministerial Appointments - Okorocha
APC primaries: Real reasons most aspirants bought N100m presidential forms - Okorocha Daily Post:
APC primaries: Real reasons most aspirants bought N100m presidential forms - Okorocha
APC primaries: Real reasons most aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha Nigerian Eye:
APC primaries: Real reasons most aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha
APC primaries: Real reasons most aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha Within Nigeria:
APC primaries: Real reasons most aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha
APC Primaries: Real Reasons Most Aspirants Purchased N100M Presidential Forms – Okorocha Tori News:
APC Primaries: Real Reasons Most Aspirants Purchased N100M Presidential Forms – Okorocha


   More Picks
1 You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 23 hours ago
4 Kaduna police gun down two bandits, recover Two AK47 rifles - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
5 Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
6 BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Culpable Homicide: Osinachi's husband docked, remanded in prison custody - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 Buhari's aide Garba Shehu meets former President Jonathan, photo surfaces online - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info