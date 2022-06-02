Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nollywood actor and voice-over artiste, Davidson Johnson, dies
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actor and notable voice-over artiste, Johnson Davidson, is dead.

 

He died on Thursday morning, June 2nd, after a long battle with kidney failure and other illnesses

15 hours ago
