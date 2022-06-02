Post News
News at a Glance
Nollywood actor and voice-over artiste, Davidson Johnson, dies
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nollywood actor and notable voice-over artiste, Johnson Davidson, is dead.
He died on Thursday morning, June 2nd, after a long battle with kidney failure and other illnesses
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Street Journal:
Johnson Davidson, Nollywood actor and voice over artist is dead
The Will:
Voice-Over Artist Johnson Davidson Is Dead
Monte Oz Live:
Nollywood Actor and Voice-Over Artiste, Davidson Johnson Is Dead
Yes International! Magazine:
Actor, Voice Over Guru, Johnson Davidson Is Dead!
Tori News:
Nollywood Actor And Voice-over Artiste, Davidson Johnson Is Dead
More Picks
1
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari -
Leadership,
19 hours ago
3
Alleged N6bn money laundering: Mompha finally gets time extension for plea bargain -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
2023: Real Reason I Chose Not To Contest For House Of Rep For Second Term – Shina Peller -
News Break,
21 hours ago
5
2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu -
Legit,
4 hours ago
6
I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
7
Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
9
Treat Fulani herders like Niger Delta militants, create Ministry of Normadic Affairs - Gumi to Buhari -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Brilliant Nigerian medical student faces deportation in Russia over alleged corruption in Sokoto Scholarship Board — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
