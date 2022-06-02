Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
2023 presidency: ‘I’m not aware’ - Ihedioha reacts to reports of being Atiku’s running mate
Daily Post
- Former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has reacted to reports that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
PDP's presidential candidate Atiku yet to pick running mate - Aide
Leadership:
PDP Governors Intensify Lobby For Atiku’s Running Mate
Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: Atiku speaks on ‘picking’ Ihedioha as running mate
Naija News:
2023 Presidency: Atiku's Alleged Running Mate, Ihedioha Reacts To Viral Reports
Studio CB55:
2023 Election: Emeka Ihedioha Breaks Silence On Being Atiku’s Running Mate
More Picks
1
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
US-based Nigerian reportedly kills himself after shooting wife, grandmother -
Page One,
6 hours ago
3
We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
4
Alleged N6bn money laundering: Mompha finally gets time extension for plea bargain -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
5
Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke, Debunks Rumours Of Converting To Islam -
Leadership,
24 hours ago
6
Lagos Taskforce set to crush 2,228 motorcycles following the ban on okada -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
7
2023: Real Reason I Chose Not To Contest For House Of Rep For Second Term – Shina Peller -
News Break,
23 hours ago
8
Treat Fulani herders like Niger Delta militants, create Ministry of Normadic Affairs - Gumi to Buhari -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
9
One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
Buhari, Kyari showcase Nigeria’s Oil & Gas investment opportunities in Spain -
AIT,
4 hours ago
One moment please...