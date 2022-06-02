Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Without my support, Buhari wouldn't be president - Tinubu
Pulse Nigeria  - Tinubu said he was the brain behind Buharis emergence as Nigerias president in 2015

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun - Legit, 19 hours ago
3 US-based Nigerian reportedly kills himself after shooting wife, grandmother - Page One, 11 hours ago
4 Kaduna police gun down two bandits, recover Two AK47 rifles - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
5 Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
6 BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 EFCC arrests 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Akure, recover 12 exotic cars - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 56 mins ago
9 APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
10 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
