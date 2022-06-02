Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Makinde Congratulates Atiku, Says PDP Determined To Rescue Nigeria In 2023
News photo Independent  - Governor Seyi Makinde Oyo State said on Thursday that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains determined to rescue Nigeria from the throes of bad leadership.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP determined to rescue The Guardian:
Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP determined to rescue
Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP determined to rescue Nigeria in 2023 TVC News:
Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP determined to rescue Nigeria in 2023
Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP on rescue mission Prompt News:
Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP on rescue mission
Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP on rescue mission — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP on rescue mission — Daily Nigerian
Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP on rescue mission News Breakers:
Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP on rescue mission


   More Picks
1 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 1 day ago
4 Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 17 hours ago
7 Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Lionel Messi draws level with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo on two international titles after winning Finalissima with Argentina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Buhari's aide Garba Shehu meets former President Jonathan, photo surfaces online - Legit, 38 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info