Makinde congratulates Atiku, says PDP determined to rescue Nigeria in 2023

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit,
1 day ago
|
4
|
Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit,
3 hours ago
|
6
|
We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership,
17 hours ago
|
7
|
Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
Lionel Messi draws level with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo on two international titles after winning Finalissima with Argentina - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
10
|
Buhari's aide Garba Shehu meets former President Jonathan, photo surfaces online - Legit,
38 mins ago