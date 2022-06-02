You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit,
12 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
3
|
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Okada ban: Operators drag Lagos govt to court, seek cancellation - Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
Political Elites Positioning Themselves To Corner Resources, Education Not Their Priority – ASUU - Inside Oyo,
19 hours ago
|
9
|
PTDF clarifies alleged ‘exclusion of South East candidates from scholarship interview - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
10
|
The ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media - Filmmaker Yomi Black - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago