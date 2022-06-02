Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break
The Punch  - Former Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Peace, has addressed her noticeable absence from social media shortly after the show ended in October 2021.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break News Breakers:
BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break
BBNaija reunion Day 1: Peace opens up on social media break [VIDEO] Bukas Blog:
BBNaija reunion Day 1: Peace opens up on social media break [VIDEO]
BBNaija reunion: Peace speaks on social media break EE Live:
BBNaija reunion: Peace speaks on social media break
#BBNaijaReunion: Reality star, Peace opens up on social media break [VIDEO] Gbextra Online Portal:
#BBNaijaReunion: Reality star, Peace opens up on social media break [VIDEO]


   More Picks
1 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 1 day ago
4 Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 17 hours ago
7 Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Lionel Messi draws level with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo on two international titles after winning Finalissima with Argentina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Buhari's aide Garba Shehu meets former President Jonathan, photo surfaces online - Legit, 38 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info