Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It is my turn to be president, says Tinubu — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - It is my turn to be president, says Tinubu — NEWSVERGE

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It Is My Turn To Be Nigeria The Punch:
It Is My Turn To Be Nigeria's President -Tinubu Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has revealed that it is not only the turn of the South West to produce Nigeria's next president but that he is the one, who should be the next Nigerian leader.
Tinubu says it is his turn to be President News Wire NGR:
Tinubu says it is his turn to be President
It’s my turn to be president, says Tinubu Within Nigeria:
It’s my turn to be president, says Tinubu
2023: “This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure” – Tinubu Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: “This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure” – Tinubu


   More Picks
1 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 8 hours ago
2 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 Okada ban: Operators drag Lagos govt to court, seek cancellation - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
8 Divorce-seeking wife beats husband to pulp in Lagos - The Punch, 22 hours ago
9 Political Elites Positioning Themselves To Corner Resources, Education Not Their Priority – ASUU - Inside Oyo, 14 hours ago
10 PTDF clarifies alleged ‘exclusion of South East candidates from scholarship interview - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info