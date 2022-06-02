Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
It is my turn to be president, says Tinubu — NEWSVERGE
News Verge
- It is my turn to be president, says Tinubu — NEWSVERGE
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
It Is My Turn To Be Nigeria's President -Tinubu Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has revealed that it is not only the turn of the South West to produce Nigeria's next president but that he is the one, who should be the next Nigerian leader.
News Wire NGR:
Tinubu says it is his turn to be President
Within Nigeria:
It’s my turn to be president, says Tinubu
Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: “This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure” – Tinubu
More Picks
1
2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn -
Legit,
8 hours ago
2
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught -
Legit,
17 hours ago
4
Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
6
Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Okada ban: Operators drag Lagos govt to court, seek cancellation -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
8
Divorce-seeking wife beats husband to pulp in Lagos -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
9
Political Elites Positioning Themselves To Corner Resources, Education Not Their Priority – ASUU -
Inside Oyo,
14 hours ago
10
PTDF clarifies alleged ‘exclusion of South East candidates from scholarship interview -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...