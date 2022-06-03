Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Super Eagles Suffer Defeat Again After Going Down To Ecuador In Friendly
News photo Complete Sports  - The Super Eagles were on the losing side again after going down 1-0 to Ecuador in their second friendly game played in New Jersey, United States in the early hours of Friday. An early goal by Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan handed new Eagles ...

3 hours ago
