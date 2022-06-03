Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
New terminal: Foreign airlines reject FG’s relocation order
The Punch
- New terminal: Foreign airlines reject FG’s relocation order
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
New Terminal: Foreign Airlines Reject FG’s Relocation Order
News Breakers:
New terminal: Foreign airlines reject FG’s relocation order
Within Nigeria:
Relocation to New terminal: Foreign airlines rebuff FG’s order
Tunde Ednut:
Relocation to New terminal: Foreign airlines rebuff FG’s order
More Picks
1
2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn -
Legit,
15 hours ago
2
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught -
Legit,
1 day ago
4
Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
5
2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu -
Legit,
3 hours ago
6
We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
7
Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Lionel Messi draws level with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo on two international titles after winning Finalissima with Argentina -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Buhari's aide Garba Shehu meets former President Jonathan, photo surfaces online -
Legit,
38 mins ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...