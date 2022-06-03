Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
The Punch  - Doctors are battling to save the life of  a 39-year-old woman, Victoria Emmanuel, after her husband, Haruna Emmauel, allegedly stabbed her.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture News Breakers:
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
Engineer Stabs Wife And Son For Refusing To Return Home After Torture | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Engineer Stabs Wife And Son For Refusing To Return Home After Torture | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Kaduna: Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture Within Nigeria:
Kaduna: Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture People n Politics:
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
Engineer Stabs Wife And Son For Refusing To Return Home After Torture Tori News:
Engineer Stabs Wife And Son For Refusing To Return Home After Torture


   More Picks
1 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 1 day ago
4 Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements - The Punch, 23 hours ago
5 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 3 hours ago
6 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 17 hours ago
7 Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Lionel Messi draws level with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo on two international titles after winning Finalissima with Argentina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Buhari's aide Garba Shehu meets former President Jonathan, photo surfaces online - Legit, 39 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info