Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu
Legit  - Tinubu stated that he had played significant roles in the build-up to the emergence of the APC as the national ruling party and it is now his turn to benefit.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It Is My Turn To Be Nigeria The Punch:
It Is My Turn To Be Nigeria's President -Tinubu Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has revealed that it is not only the turn of the South West to produce Nigeria's next president but that he is the one, who should be the next Nigerian leader.
It is my turn, it is Yoruba’s turn —Tinubu Nigerian Tribune:
It is my turn, it is Yoruba’s turn —Tinubu
Tinubu says it is his turn to be President News Wire NGR:
Tinubu says it is his turn to be President
It is my turn to be president, says Tinubu — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
It is my turn to be president, says Tinubu — NEWSVERGE
2023: It is my turn to be president – Tinubu insists The News Guru:
2023: It is my turn to be president – Tinubu insists
It’s my turn to be president, says Tinubu Within Nigeria:
It’s my turn to be president, says Tinubu
2023: This Time, It’s Yoruba Turn – Tinubu Studio CB55:
2023: This Time, It’s Yoruba Turn – Tinubu
2023: “This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure” – Tinubu Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: “This time, it’s Yoruba turn and in Yorubaland, it’s my tenure” – Tinubu


   More Picks
1 2-year-old Titan Trust completes acquisition of 105 years Union Bank for N191bn - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Nollywood actor who hacked Mr Ibu’s social media accounts finally gets caught - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Police seal Zenith bank branches over ex-Imo deputy gov's entitlements - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Big bumbum cannot keep a man - Anita Joseph - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Lionel Messi draws level with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo on two international titles after winning Finalissima with Argentina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 1 hour ago
10 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info