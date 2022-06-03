Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria vs Ecuador: Pinnick reacts as Peseiro loses again with Super Eagles
Kemi Filani Blog  - Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is expressed his optimisim despite defeats to Mexico and Ecuador in friendlies. The Super Eagles ended their US tour with a 1-0 loss to Ecuador. Jose Peseiro’s men had fallen to a 2- ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pinnick Hails Super Eagles Despite Defeat To Ecuador Complete Sports:
Pinnick Hails Super Eagles Despite Defeat To Ecuador
Peseiro: Eagles played better against Mexico The Nation:
Peseiro: Eagles played better against Mexico
Ecuador vs Nigeria: Super Eagles lose in Peseiro’s second game PM News:
Ecuador vs Nigeria: Super Eagles lose in Peseiro’s second game
Ecuador vs Nigeria: Super Eagles lose in Peseiro’s second game News Breakers:
Ecuador vs Nigeria: Super Eagles lose in Peseiro’s second game
Peseiro blames referee for Super Eagles defeat to Ecuador Brila:
Peseiro blames referee for Super Eagles defeat to Ecuador


   More Picks
1 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
4 2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Court Remands Osinachi’s Husband In Prison, Orders Accelerated Hearing - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
6 Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 23 hours ago
9 Mother and her baby burnt to death in a house fire in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Buhari's aide Garba Shehu meets former President Jonathan, photo surfaces online - Legit, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info