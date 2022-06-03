Post News
News at a Glance
Giving your man money will make him lazy - Female counsellor tells women to be 'stingy'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Ugandan marriage counselor has told women avoid giving their husbands money.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Wire NGR:
Giving your husband money will make him lazy - Marriage counselor tells women
Olajide TV:
Giving your man money will make him lazy - Female counsellor tells women to be 'stingy'
Naija Parrot:
“Giving your man money will make him lazy” – Female counsellor tells women to be ‘stingy’
Tori News:
Giving Your Man Money Will Lead To Destruction And Make Him Lazy - Female Counsellor Tells Women To Be 'Stingy'
More Picks
1
"Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun -
Legit,
19 hours ago
3
US-based Nigerian reportedly kills himself after shooting wife, grandmother -
Page One,
11 hours ago
4
Kaduna police gun down two bandits, recover Two AK47 rifles -
Daily Trust,
23 hours ago
5
Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
6
BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
7
EFCC arrests 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Akure, recover 12 exotic cars -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
56 mins ago
9
APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
10
One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
