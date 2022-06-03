Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Seven arrested for killing 70 year old man in Adamawa
Linda Ikeji Blog  -  

The Adamawa state police command has arrested seven suspects over the brutal murder and burning of one Zira Gree 74years old, a resident of Gelegu village Michika local government area.

&

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Seven nabbed for allegedly killing 74-year-old man in Adamawa Daily Post:
Seven nabbed for allegedly killing 74-year-old man in Adamawa
JUST IN! Seven Arrested For Killing 70 Year Old Man In Adamawa (Photo) Naija Loaded:
JUST IN! Seven Arrested For Killing 70 Year Old Man In Adamawa (Photo)
Police nab seven for killing, burning 74-year-old man in Adamawa The Street Journal:
Police nab seven for killing, burning 74-year-old man in Adamawa
Police Arrest Seven Suspects For Allegedly Killing Elderly Man In Adamawa Tori News:
Police Arrest Seven Suspects For Allegedly Killing Elderly Man In Adamawa


   More Picks
1 You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 23 hours ago
4 Kaduna police gun down two bandits, recover Two AK47 rifles - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
5 Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
6 BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Culpable Homicide: Osinachi's husband docked, remanded in prison custody - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 Buhari's aide Garba Shehu meets former President Jonathan, photo surfaces online - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info