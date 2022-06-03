Seven arrested for killing 70 year old man in Adamawa Linda Ikeji Blog -



The Adamawa state police command has arrested seven suspects over the brutal murder and burning of one Zira Gree 74years old, a resident of Gelegu village Michika local government area.



