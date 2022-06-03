Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari, Kyari showcase Nigeria’s Oil & Gas investment opportunities in Spain
News photo AIT  - The Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Ltd, NNPC, Mele Kyari, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining the strategic energy partnership between Nigeria and Spain. Kyari said ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

