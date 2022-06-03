Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'll report you: Cuppy warns over comments about Fewa's disability on birthday
Legit  - DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to warn Nigerians from trolling her brother as he marked his 22nd birthday. She has threatened to block people. Read more.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I will report and block anybody who says anything nasty about my brother?s disability - DJ Cuppy sends stern warning to bullies as she celebratesher brother, Fewa on his birthday Linda Ikeji Blog:
I will report and block anybody who says anything nasty about my brother?s disability - DJ Cuppy sends stern warning to bullies as she celebratesher brother, Fewa on his birthday
Cuppy sends severe warning to bullies as she celebrates her brother’s birthday The Info NG:
Cuppy sends severe warning to bullies as she celebrates her brother’s birthday
DJ Cuppy celebrates her brother; warns people against saying nasty things about his disability First Reports:
DJ Cuppy celebrates her brother; warns people against saying nasty things about his disability
I Will Report And Block Anyone Who Says Nasty Things About My Brother’s Disability - DJ Cuppy Warns Trolls As She Celebrates Her Brother, Fewa On His Birthday Tori News:
I Will Report And Block Anyone Who Says Nasty Things About My Brother’s Disability - DJ Cuppy Warns Trolls As She Celebrates Her Brother, Fewa On His Birthday


   More Picks
1 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 19 hours ago
3 Alleged N6bn money laundering: Mompha finally gets time extension for plea bargain - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 2023: Real Reason I Chose Not To Contest For House Of Rep For Second Term – Shina Peller - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Treat Fulani herders like Niger Delta militants, create Ministry of Normadic Affairs - Gumi to Buhari - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Brilliant Nigerian medical student faces deportation in Russia over alleged corruption in Sokoto Scholarship Board — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info