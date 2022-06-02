Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We?ll announce sanctions against Nigeria soon - FIBA threatens Nigeria after FG's withdrawal from international basketball competitions
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Federation of International Basketball Associations has threatened further sanctions against Nigeria after kicking African champions D’Tigress out of the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketba

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

