Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Engineer allegedly stabs wife and son for refusing to return home due to domestic violence
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman is in the hospital, fighting for her life after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband in Kaduna.   Victoria Emmanuel, 39, was allegedly stabbed by Haruna Emmanuel because she

29 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture The Punch:
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture News Breakers:
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
Engineer Stabs Wife And Son For Refusing To Return Home After Torture | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Engineer Stabs Wife And Son For Refusing To Return Home After Torture | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Kaduna: Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture Within Nigeria:
Kaduna: Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture People n Politics:
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
Engineer Stabs Wife And Son For Refusing To Return Home After Torture Tori News:
Engineer Stabs Wife And Son For Refusing To Return Home After Torture


   More Picks
1 Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 19 hours ago
3 Alleged N6bn money laundering: Mompha finally gets time extension for plea bargain - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 2023: Real Reason I Chose Not To Contest For House Of Rep For Second Term – Shina Peller - News Break, 21 hours ago
5 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 4 hours ago
6 I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
7 Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Treat Fulani herders like Niger Delta militants, create Ministry of Normadic Affairs - Gumi to Buhari - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Brilliant Nigerian medical student faces deportation in Russia over alleged corruption in Sokoto Scholarship Board — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info