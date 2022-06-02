Post News
News at a Glance
Engineer allegedly stabs wife and son for refusing to return home due to domestic violence
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A woman is in the hospital, fighting for her life after she was allegedly stabbed by her husband in Kaduna. Victoria Emmanuel, 39, was allegedly stabbed by Haruna Emmanuel because she
29 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
News Breakers:
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Engineer Stabs Wife And Son For Refusing To Return Home After Torture | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Within Nigeria:
Kaduna: Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
People n Politics:
Engineer stabs wife, son for refusing to return home after torture
Tori News:
Engineer Stabs Wife And Son For Refusing To Return Home After Torture
More Picks
1
Nigeria kicked out of basketball World Cup after FG stopped players from competing in international competitions -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari -
Leadership,
19 hours ago
3
Alleged N6bn money laundering: Mompha finally gets time extension for plea bargain -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
2023: Real Reason I Chose Not To Contest For House Of Rep For Second Term – Shina Peller -
News Break,
21 hours ago
5
2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu -
Legit,
4 hours ago
6
I Made You Ogun Governor – Boastful Tinubu Knocks Dapo Abiodun For Backing Osinbajo -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
7
Keep your distance or else you go collect- actress Laide Bakare issues stern warning to her colleagues leaving trashy comments about her on blogs -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Presidency: What Southeast will do if Atiku picks Igbo as running mate – Ohanaeze chieftain -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
9
Treat Fulani herders like Niger Delta militants, create Ministry of Normadic Affairs - Gumi to Buhari -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Brilliant Nigerian medical student faces deportation in Russia over alleged corruption in Sokoto Scholarship Board — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
23 hours ago
