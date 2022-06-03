Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Super Eagles of Nigeria suffer second defeat under newly-appointed foreign coach, Jose Peseiro
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Super Eagles on Friday morning, June 3, suffered its second defeat under newly-appointed foreign coach, Jose Peseiro after Nigeria lost 0 -1 to Ecuador in their second consecutive international friendly in New Jersey, US. An early goal by ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Eagles of Nigeria suffer second defeat under newly-appointed foreign coach, Jose Peseiro Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Super Eagles of Nigeria suffer second defeat under newly-appointed foreign coach, Jose Peseiro
Super Eagles Suffer Consecutive Defeats Under Peseiro | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Super Eagles Suffer Consecutive Defeats Under Peseiro | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Super Eagles Suffer Consecutive Defeats Under Peseiro News Breakers:
Super Eagles Suffer Consecutive Defeats Under Peseiro
Super Eagles of Nigeria Suffer Second Defeat Under Newly-Appointed Foreign Coach, Jose Peseiro Tori News:
Super Eagles of Nigeria Suffer Second Defeat Under Newly-Appointed Foreign Coach, Jose Peseiro


   More Picks
1 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 23 hours ago
3 Kaduna police gun down two bandits, recover Two AK47 rifles - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
4 Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
5 BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break - The Punch, 17 hours ago
6 APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
7 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Culpable Homicide: Osinachi's husband docked, remanded in prison custody - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
9 Buhari's aide Garba Shehu meets former President Jonathan, photo surfaces online - Legit, 7 hours ago
10 Buhari, Kyari showcase Nigeria’s Oil & Gas investment opportunities in Spain - AIT, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info