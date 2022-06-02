Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Appeal Court nullifies Sowore’s sack from AAC, affirms him as party chairman
Premium Times  - In its judgement on Thursday, the appellate court faulted the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which approved the sack of Mr Sowore as the AAC’s national chairman.

14 hours ago
