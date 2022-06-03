Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Culpable Homicide: Osinachi's husband docked, remanded in prison custody
Vanguard News
- By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA Mr. Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late popular gospel singer, Osinachi, was arraigned before a High Court of the Federal Capital
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Alleged culpable homicide: FG arraigns Osinachi's husband over singer's death
The Punch:
Homicide: Osinachi’s husband to be arraigned Friday
Daily Trust:
Court remands Osinachi’s husband in Kuje prison over singer’s death
AIT:
Late Osinachi's husband arraigned on 23-count charges, pleads not guilty to homicide
Premium Times:
Alleged Homicide: Court remands Osinachi’s husband at Kuje prison
News Break:
Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Husband Remanded In Kuje Prison
Within Nigeria:
Homicide: Osinachi’s husband to be arraigned Friday
Tunde Ednut:
Homicide: Osinachi’s husband to be arraigned Friday
Tori News:
Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Husband To Be Arraigned Today
More Picks
1
Lagos Taskforce set to crush 2,228 motorcycles following the ban on okada -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun -
Legit,
16 hours ago
3
We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
4
Kaduna police gun down two bandits, recover Two AK47 rifles -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
5
Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket -
The Street Journal,
19 hours ago
6
"Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
9
2023: Real Reason I Chose Not To Contest For House Of Rep For Second Term – Shina Peller -
News Break,
1 day ago
10
One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...