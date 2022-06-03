Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I am not looking for a man that has money" – Tiwa Savage says as she reveals the kind of man she wants (Video)
News photo Gist Reel  - Sensational award-winning songstress, Tiwa Savage has revealed that she is not looking for a man that is rich but one that matches her energy.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

“I Am Not Looking For A Man That Has Money” – Tiwa Savage Says As She Reveals The Kind Of Man She Wants (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
“I Am Not Looking For A Man That Has Money” – Tiwa Savage Says As She Reveals The Kind Of Man She Wants (Video)
I’m looking for a man that will make me richer – Tiwa Savage Correct NG:
I’m looking for a man that will make me richer – Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage Reveals the Kind of Man She Wants Days after Her Reconciliation with Wizkid (Video) Edujandon:
Tiwa Savage Reveals the Kind of Man She Wants Days after Her Reconciliation with Wizkid (Video)
Tiwa Savage Insinuates She Wants A Man That Can Add To Her Funds GL Trends:
Tiwa Savage Insinuates She Wants A Man That Can Add To Her Funds
I’m looking for a man that will make me richer – Tiwa Savage Naija on Point:
I’m looking for a man that will make me richer – Tiwa Savage
I Want A Man That Can Add To My Funds - Tiwa Savage (Video) Tori News:
I Want A Man That Can Add To My Funds - Tiwa Savage (Video)


   More Picks
1 Lagos Taskforce set to crush 2,228 motorcycles following the ban on okada - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 We'll Continue To Defend Interests Of All Law-abiding Nigerians Abroad - Buhari - Leadership, 22 hours ago
4 Kaduna police gun down two bandits, recover Two AK47 rifles - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
5 Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
6 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 APC Primary: Vice President Osinbajo, National Chairman, Five Governors In Secret Meeting - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 2023: Real Reason I Chose Not To Contest For House Of Rep For Second Term – Shina Peller - News Break, 1 day ago
10 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info