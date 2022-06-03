Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Waste management: Oyo govt terminates appointment of PSP operators, sets deadline for renewal of contract
News photo The Street Journal  - The Oyo State Government has terminated the appointment of Waste Collectors, setting 10 June 2022, as the deadline for the re-application

8 hours ago
Oyo govt terminates appointment of PSPs Nigerian Tribune:
Oyo terminates appointments of waste collectors Daily Post:
Waste Management: Oyo Govt. Terminates PSPs’ Appointment, Sets June 10 As Deadline For Renewal Independent:
Oyo terminates appointments of waste collectors Within Nigeria:
