Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zipline is launching its drone delivery services under “difficult” conditions in Nigeria
News photo Quartz  - The difficulty of transporting medical supplies across Nigeria's Kaduna state will prove Zipline's value, the company says.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zipline, Kaduna begin first drone medical deliveries in Nigeria The Guardian:
Zipline, Kaduna begin first drone medical deliveries in Nigeria
Zipline, Kaduna begin drone deliveries to health facilities Vanguard News:
Zipline, Kaduna begin drone deliveries to health facilities
El-Rufai, Zipline Launch Nigeria’s First Medical Drone Delivery Service Channels Television:
El-Rufai, Zipline Launch Nigeria’s First Medical Drone Delivery Service
Zipline, Kaduna State Commence Drone Deliveries To Health Facilities Independent:
Zipline, Kaduna State Commence Drone Deliveries To Health Facilities
Zipline, Kaduna State begin drone deliveries to health facilities News Diary Online:
Zipline, Kaduna State begin drone deliveries to health facilities


   More Picks
1 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
4 2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Court Remands Osinachi’s Husband In Prison, Orders Accelerated Hearing - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
6 Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 23 hours ago
9 Mother and her baby burnt to death in a house fire in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Buhari's aide Garba Shehu meets former President Jonathan, photo surfaces online - Legit, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info