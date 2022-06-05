Post News
Naija Dailies
News at a Glance
''We don't need international collaborations" - Kizz Daniel makes bold claim
Pulse Nigeria
- On Thursday 2nd June 2022, Afrobeats superstar Kizz Daniel had an interactive Q & A session with fans on Twitter
3 days ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Why I’m not interested in international collaboration – Kizz Daniel
TV360 Nigeria:
ENTERTAINMENT: AFROBEATS CAN TREND WITHOUT INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATIONS – KIZZ DANIEL
Mp3 Bullet:
Kizz Daniel reveals why he's not interested in international collaboration
Naija on Point:
Why I’m not interested in international collaboration – Kizz Daniel
More Picks
1
Nigerian Police demote officer seen in viral video singing, dancing and brandishing rifle in praise of cult group -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
It's black Sunday - Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
3
Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare -
This Day,
19 hours ago
6
APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
7
CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric -
The News Guru,
18 hours ago
8
My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
"What we have seen in America is a child play to what happened here" - Governor Akeredolu visits scene of Owo terror attack -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: CAF confirms referees for 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
