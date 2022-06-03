Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC Primary: Fayemi won't step down for Osinbajo, says campaign organisation
News photo Peoples Gazette  - "No amount of late-night de-marketing will work against the Kayode Fayemi presidential project."

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC Convention: I won Nigerian Tribune:
APC Convention: I won't step down for any aspirant, Fayemi vows
APC presidential ticket:  I have not stepped down for Osinbajo – Fayemi Daily Trust:
APC presidential ticket:  I have not stepped down for Osinbajo – Fayemi
APC presidential ticket: Fayemi denies stepping down for Osinbajo – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
APC presidential ticket: Fayemi denies stepping down for Osinbajo – The Sun Nigeria
Gov. Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race Pulse Nigeria:
Gov. Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race
I will not step down from presidential race - Gov. Fayemi - P.M. News PM News:
I will not step down from presidential race - Gov. Fayemi - P.M. News
Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race News Diary Online:
Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race
Gov. Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race Prompt News:
Gov. Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race


   More Picks
1 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
3 69 admitted into hospitals in Kano after inhaling chemical substance - TVC News, 12 hours ago
4 2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Court Remands Osinachi’s Husband In Prison, Orders Accelerated Hearing - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
6 2023: Kwankwaso is a man of God, NNPP’s sole presidential candidate — Founder - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
7 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 EFCC arrests 39 suspected cyber-fraudsters in Ibadan, recover 5 exotic cars (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Mother and her baby burnt to death in a house fire in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info