Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: Kwankwaso is a man of God, NNPP’s sole presidential candidate — Founder
Daily Nigerian
- The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, says Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Governor of Kano State, remains its sole presidential candidate to fly its ticket in the 2023 general elections.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
2023: Kwankwaso is NNPP’s sole presidential candidate—Founder
The Nation:
2023: Kwankwaso is NNPP’s presidential flag-bearer – Aniebonam
National Accord:
2023: Kwankwaso is NNPP’s sole presidential candidate – Founder
News Diary Online:
2023: Kwankwaso is NNPP’s sole presidential candidate—Founder
News Verge:
2023: Kwankwaso is NNPP’s sole presidential candidate—Founder
Sundiata Post:
2023: Kwankwaso is NNPP’s sole presidential candidate—Founder
PM News:
2023: Kwankwaso NNPP’s sole presidential aspirant —Founder - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
2023: Kwankwaso is NNPP’s sole presidential candidate – Founder
Naija News:
2023: Kwankwaso Is A Man Of God, He Is The NNPP Presidntial Candidate – Founder
News Breakers:
2023: Kwankwaso NNPP’s sole presidential aspirant —Founder
More Picks
1
Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
3
69 admitted into hospitals in Kano after inhaling chemical substance -
TVC News,
12 hours ago
4
2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Court Remands Osinachi’s Husband In Prison, Orders Accelerated Hearing -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
6
2023: Kwankwaso is a man of God, NNPP’s sole presidential candidate — Founder -
Daily Nigerian,
19 hours ago
7
One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
EFCC arrests 39 suspected cyber-fraudsters in Ibadan, recover 5 exotic cars (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Mother and her baby burnt to death in a house fire in Kano -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...