Turkey officially changes name at UN to ‘Turkiye’
The Guardian  - Turkey has told the United Nations that, at the behest of its president, it wishes from now on to be called "Turkiye" in all languages, the UN announced Thursday.

1 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 US-based Nigerian reportedly kills himself after shooting wife, grandmother - Page One, 19 hours ago
3 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
6 Court Remands Osinachi’s Husband In Prison, Orders Accelerated Hearing - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 Mother and her baby burnt to death in a house fire in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
