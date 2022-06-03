Post News
News at a Glance
Despite huge deposits, Nigeria spent $13m on bitumen importation in 2020 – Official
Premium Times
- Nigeria is blessed with 42.47 billion metric tonnes of bitumen reserves, an official said
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Nigeria spent $13m on bitumen importation in 2020 – D-G – The Sun Nigeria
Peoples Gazette:
Despite having vast deposits, Nigeria spent $13 million importing bitumen in 2020: Official
Prompt News:
Nigeria spent $13m on bitumen importation in 2020 – D-G
Maritime First Newspaper:
Nigeria spent $13m on bitumen importation in 2020 – D-G
More Picks
1
Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
EFCC arrests 39 suspected cyber-fraudsters in Ibadan, recover 5 exotic cars (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
2023: Kwankwaso is a man of God, NNPP’s sole presidential candidate — Founder -
Daily Nigerian,
22 hours ago
5
If Peter Obi ever becomes President of Nigeria I promise to climb Zuma and Aso Rock to paint ?Bashir El-Rufai is a goat?- Son of Kaduna state governor declares -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerian rapper T.I Blaze loses his mother -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Former Biafran Chief Of Army Staff, Madiebo Dies at 90 -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
9
Tears as sound engineer killed by mob in Lekki is laid to rest (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
Simi Takes Us Through Her Journey With New Album “To Be Honest” -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
19 hours ago
