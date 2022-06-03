Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FCTA threatens revocation of plots of land around Apo-Dutse axis
Daily Post
- The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has ordered owners of empty plots of land providing cover for criminal elements to begin the
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Apo-Dutse: FCTA Orders Plot Owners To Develop Or Risk Revocation
Daily Nigerian:
Apo-Dutse Scrap Market: FCTA directs plot owners to develop or risk revocation — Daily Nigerian
News Diary Online:
Apo-Dutse Scrap Market: FCTA directs plot owners to develop or risk revocation
News Breakers:
Apo-Dutse Scrap Market: FCTA directs plot owners to develop or risk revocation
More Picks
1
"Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
2
You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
US-based Nigerian reportedly kills himself after shooting wife, grandmother -
Page One,
16 hours ago
4
Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
Court Remands Osinachi’s Husband In Prison, Orders Accelerated Hearing -
Channels Television,
11 hours ago
6
Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
7
BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
8
You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News -
PM News,
11 hours ago
9
One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu -
Legit,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...