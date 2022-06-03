Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Some ‘Judas’ in South playing spoiler games – Shettima
Daily Post  - Former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima said some Southerners he described as the biblical Judas Iscariot are working against power shift to the Southern part of Nigeria in 2023.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

