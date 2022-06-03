Post News
News at a Glance
APC clears 13 presidential aspirants
The Punch
- The All Progressives Congress on Friday pruned down the list of presidential aspirants of the party from 23 to 13.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
UPDATED: APC disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants
AIT:
APC Screening Committee Disqualifies 10 Presidential Aspirants, gives 13 go-ahead to contest in Primary on Monday
Within Nigeria:
APC clears 13 presidential aspirants out of 25 ahead of primaries
News Breakers:
APC clears 13 presidential aspirants
More Picks
1
"Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
5
BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
6
You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News -
PM News,
9 hours ago
7
One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
8
2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu -
Legit,
13 hours ago
9
Culpable Homicide: Osinachi's husband docked, remanded in prison custody -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
10
PHOTOS: Ex-EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu decorated as AIG -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
