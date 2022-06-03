Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Peter Obi can only win presidency on social media – Pastor Giwa
Daily Post  - A popular Nigerian cleric, Pastor Adewale Giwa, has disclosed that the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, ahead of the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, does not have the strength to win at the polls.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Peter Obi can only win presidency on social media – Pastor Giwa The News Guru:
2023: Peter Obi can only win presidency on social media – Pastor Giwa
2023: Peter Obi can only win presidency on social media – Pastor Giwa See Naija:
2023: Peter Obi can only win presidency on social media – Pastor Giwa
2023: Peter Obi can only win presidency on social media, says Pastor Giwa Tunde Ednut:
2023: Peter Obi can only win presidency on social media, says Pastor Giwa
2023: Peter Obi can only win presidency on social media, says Pastor Giwa Within Nigeria:
2023: Peter Obi can only win presidency on social media, says Pastor Giwa
2023: Peter Obi Is Not Financially Buoyant, Can Only Win Presidency On Social Media - Pastor Giwa Tori News:
2023: Peter Obi Is Not Financially Buoyant, Can Only Win Presidency On Social Media - Pastor Giwa


   More Picks
1 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina - The Punch, 9 hours ago
5 BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News - PM News, 9 hours ago
7 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 13 hours ago
9 Culpable Homicide: Osinachi's husband docked, remanded in prison custody - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: Ex-EFCC chairman Ibrahim Magu decorated as AIG - The Cable, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info