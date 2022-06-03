Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Alexandre Lacazette has confirmed he will leave Arsenal as a free agent when his contract ends this month, bringing an end to his five-year stay at the club.

 

The F

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lacazette to leave Arsenal June ending Vanguard News:
Lacazette to leave Arsenal June ending
EPL: Lacazette to leave Arsenal, new club revealed Daily Post:
EPL: Lacazette to leave Arsenal, new club revealed
OFFICIAL:’Thank You For Everything’ —Arsenal Bid Lacazette Farewell Complete Sports:
OFFICIAL:’Thank You For Everything’ —Arsenal Bid Lacazette Farewell
The Real Season Why I Left Arsenal – Lacazette Reveals Naija Loaded:
The Real Season Why I Left Arsenal – Lacazette Reveals
Lacazette To Leave Arsenal This Summer Independent:
Lacazette To Leave Arsenal This Summer
Arsenal bid Lacazette farewell as Frenchman’s contract ends June 30 Ripples Nigeria:
Arsenal bid Lacazette farewell as Frenchman’s contract ends June 30
Lacazette to leave Arsenal June ending - P.M. News PM News:
Lacazette to leave Arsenal June ending - P.M. News
Lacazette to leave Arsenal when contract expires June ending — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Lacazette to leave Arsenal when contract expires June ending — NEWSVERGE
Lacazette to leave Arsenal when contract expires June ending — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Lacazette to leave Arsenal when contract expires June ending — Daily Nigerian
EPL: Lacazette sets for Arsenal Within Nigeria:
EPL: Lacazette sets for Arsenal's exit, new club revealed
Transfer: Arsenal Sends Farewell Message To Lacazette As He Leaves The Club Naija News:
Transfer: Arsenal Sends Farewell Message To Lacazette As He Leaves The Club
Lacazette to leave Arsenal when contract expires June ending News Breakers:
Lacazette to leave Arsenal when contract expires June ending
Alexandre Lacazette to leave Arsenal at end of contract on 30 June - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Alexandre Lacazette to leave Arsenal at end of contract on 30 June - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 US-based Nigerian reportedly kills himself after shooting wife, grandmother - Page One, 13 hours ago
4 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina - The Punch, 8 hours ago
7 BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
9 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info