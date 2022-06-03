Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Alexandre Lacazette has confirmed he will leave Arsenal as a free agent when his contract ends this month, bringing an end to his five-year stay at the club.
The F
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Lacazette to leave Arsenal June ending
Daily Post:
EPL: Lacazette to leave Arsenal, new club revealed
Complete Sports:
OFFICIAL:’Thank You For Everything’ —Arsenal Bid Lacazette Farewell
Naija Loaded:
The Real Season Why I Left Arsenal – Lacazette Reveals
Independent:
Lacazette To Leave Arsenal This Summer
Ripples Nigeria:
Arsenal bid Lacazette farewell as Frenchman’s contract ends June 30
PM News:
Lacazette to leave Arsenal June ending - P.M. News
News Verge:
Lacazette to leave Arsenal when contract expires June ending — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
Lacazette to leave Arsenal when contract expires June ending — Daily Nigerian
Within Nigeria:
EPL: Lacazette sets for Arsenal's exit, new club revealed
Naija News:
Transfer: Arsenal Sends Farewell Message To Lacazette As He Leaves The Club
News Breakers:
Lacazette to leave Arsenal when contract expires June ending
Core TV News:
Alexandre Lacazette to leave Arsenal at end of contract on 30 June - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
"Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun -
Legit,
20 hours ago
3
US-based Nigerian reportedly kills himself after shooting wife, grandmother -
Page One,
13 hours ago
4
Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket -
The Street Journal,
23 hours ago
6
Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
7
BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News -
PM News,
8 hours ago
9
One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu -
Legit,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...