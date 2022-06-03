Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osinachi: 'Ekwueme' singer died of lung cancer, I never hit her - Husband cries out
News photo Daily Post  - The husband of late popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Peter, on Friday disclosed what killed his wife.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Lung Cancer Killed Osinachi, I Didn’t Hit Her - Husband Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has said that he never hit her and that she died of lung cancer. The Punch:
Lung Cancer Killed Osinachi, I Didn’t Hit Her - Husband Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has said that he never hit her and that she died of lung cancer.
“Lung cancer killed Osinachi, I didn’t hit her” – Husband Premium Times:
“Lung cancer killed Osinachi, I didn’t hit her” – Husband
“Cancer of the lungs k*lled my wife, Osinachi Nwachukwu, so I’m suffering for what I do not know.” - Husband pleads. YNaija:
“Cancer of the lungs k*lled my wife, Osinachi Nwachukwu, so I’m suffering for what I do not know.” - Husband pleads.
What killed my wife is cancer of the lungs not me - late Osinachi’s husband says Gist Reel:
What killed my wife is cancer of the lungs not me - late Osinachi’s husband says
Lung cancer killed Osinachi, I didn’t hit her – Husband News Breakers:
Lung cancer killed Osinachi, I didn’t hit her – Husband
Osinachi: I Didn’t K*ll My Wife, She Died Of Lung Cancer – Late Singer’s Husband Cries Out In Court [VIDEO] Bukas Blog:
Osinachi: I Didn’t K*ll My Wife, She Died Of Lung Cancer – Late Singer’s Husband Cries Out In Court [VIDEO]
My wife d#ed of lung cancer, I didn’t k#ll her — Singer Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu 🎥: @channelstelevision Instablog 9ja:
My wife d#ed of lung cancer, I didn’t k#ll her — Singer Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu 🎥: @channelstelevision
I Didn’t Hit Osinachi – Late Singer’s Husband Speaks GL Trends:
I Didn’t Hit Osinachi – Late Singer’s Husband Speaks
Lung Cancer Killed Osinachi, I Didn’t Hit Her - Late Singer Tori News:
Lung Cancer Killed Osinachi, I Didn’t Hit Her - Late Singer's Husband, Peter Speaks (Video)


