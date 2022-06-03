Post News
News at a Glance
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ production hike - P.M. News
PM News
- Oil prices on Friday fell after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ states agree to bring forward oil production rises.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
Oil prices fall after OPEC upped production quota
News Diary Online:
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike
News Verge:
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike — NEWSVERGE
Daily Nigerian:
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike
The Street Journal:
Oil prices drop following OPEC increase in production quota
News Breakers:
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ production hike
Maritime First Newspaper:
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike
More Picks
1
"Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
US-based Nigerian reportedly kills himself after shooting wife, grandmother -
Page One,
19 hours ago
3
Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News -
PM News,
14 hours ago
6
Court Remands Osinachi’s Husband In Prison, Orders Accelerated Hearing -
Channels Television,
14 hours ago
7
Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
8
One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
9
2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu -
Legit,
18 hours ago
10
Mother and her baby burnt to death in a house fire in Kano -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
