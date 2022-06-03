Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oil prices slide after OPEC+ production hike - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Oil prices on Friday fell after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ states agree to bring forward oil production rises.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Oil prices fall after OPEC upped production quota Peoples Gazette:
Oil prices fall after OPEC upped production quota
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike News Diary Online:
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike — NEWSVERGE
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike Daily Nigerian:
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike
Oil prices drop following OPEC increase in production quota The Street Journal:
Oil prices drop following OPEC increase in production quota
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ production hike News Breakers:
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ production hike
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike Maritime First Newspaper:
Oil prices slide after OPEC+ hike


   More Picks
1 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 US-based Nigerian reportedly kills himself after shooting wife, grandmother - Page One, 19 hours ago
3 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
6 Court Remands Osinachi’s Husband In Prison, Orders Accelerated Hearing - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 18 hours ago
10 Mother and her baby burnt to death in a house fire in Kano - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info