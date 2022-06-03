Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Tears as sound engineer killed by mob in Lekki is laid to rest (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The remains of David Imoh, the sound engineer who was lynched by commercial bikers in the Lekki area of Lagos state on May 12, were laid to rest at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, today June 3rd.
&n
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: David Imoh, the Sound Engineer burnt to death by Okada riders over N100 in Lekki, Lagos, is finally laid to rest.
Sahara Reporters:
PHOTONEWS: Tears As Sound Engineer Burnt To Death By Okada Riders In Lekki, Lagos Is Laid To Rest #JusticeForDave
Independent:
Sound Engineer Burnt In Lagos, Laid To Rest
News Break:
Tears As Lagos Sound Engineer Is Laid To Rest [PHOTOS]
Edujandon:
Tears Flows As Sound Engineer Burnt To Death by Okada Riders in Lekki Is Laid To Rest Today (Photos)
Kanyi Daily:
Tears Flow As Remains Of David Imoh; Sound Engineer Burnt To Death By Okada Riders In Lagos Get Laid To Rest
Naija News:
Tears As Sound Engineer Burnt To Death In Lagos Is Laid To Rest (Photos)
Tori News:
Tears As Sound Engineer Burnt To Death By Commercial Motorbike Riders In Lagos Is Laid To Rest (Photos)
