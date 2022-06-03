Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Simi Takes Us Through Her Journey With New Album “To Be Honest”
News photo Nigerian Entertainment Today  - After three years, Simi finally speaks her truth as she releases her fourth studio album, ‘TBH (To Be Honest)’. The 11 track album produced by P.Priime, Blaise Beatz, Pheelz, Ozedikus,…

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Simi Shines On New Album The Guardian:
Simi Shines On New Album 'To Be Honest'
Music: Simi – To Be Honest [Album] Yaba Left Online:
Music: Simi – To Be Honest [Album]
Simi releases new album Pulse Nigeria:
Simi releases new album 'To Be Honest (Tbh)'
Simi Shares New Album “TBH (To Be Honest)” Jaguda.com:
Simi Shares New Album “TBH (To Be Honest)”
Simi Shines On New Album ‘To Be Honest’ News Breakers:
Simi Shines On New Album ‘To Be Honest’
Music: Simi – To Be Honest [Album] Naija Parrot:
Music: Simi – To Be Honest [Album]
Simi – TBH (To Be Honest) Akpraise:
Simi – TBH (To Be Honest)
Reactions Trail Simi’s Latest Album, ‘To Be Honest’ Naija on Point:
Reactions Trail Simi’s Latest Album, ‘To Be Honest’


   More Picks
1 "Nigeria is a safe haven for bad IJGB cosmetic surgeons" - Mary Remmy Njoku reacts after lady died during body enhancement in Lagos hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 You wouldn't have been governor without me - Tinubu angrily tells Dapo Abiodun - Legit, 20 hours ago
3 US-based Nigerian reportedly kills himself after shooting wife, grandmother - Page One, 13 hours ago
4 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Gov Bala reappoints Kashim as Bauchi SSG days after giving up PDP gubernatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 23 hours ago
6 Buhari didn't ask govs to pick consensus presidential candidate - Femi Adesina - The Punch, 8 hours ago
7 BBNaija reunion: Peace opens up on social media break - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 You were never married: Court tells lovers after 27 years of living together - P.M. News - PM News, 8 hours ago
9 One killed, many injured as explosion rocks another Kogi community during masquerade festival (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 2023 is the turn of southwest and within Yoruba people, it is my turn - Tinubu - Legit, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info