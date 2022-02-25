Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zelensky vows victory on 100th day of Russian invasion
News Breakers  - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed victory on the 100th day of Russia’s invasion on Friday, even as Russian troops pounded the eastern Donbas region.

3 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 It's black Sunday - Gov Akeredolu reacts to massacre of Ondo Catholic church worshipers - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
2 Maybe we should get guns instead of PVC - Singer Ruger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Police arrest two armed robbers on Apongbon bridge, recover motorcycle and laptop - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 2023 Presidency: Northern APC Governors Did Not Speak For The North, They Are let downs – Northern Youths Declare - This Day, 19 hours ago
5 APC Presidential Ticket: Umahi Didn't Step Down For Lawan - Ebonyi Govt - Leadership, 23 hours ago
6 CAN describes Owo church killing as wicked, barbaric - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
7 My closest cousin said I won't be her maid of honour because I am too fat - Nigerian lady laments - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 "What we have seen in America is a child play to what happened here" - Governor Akeredolu visits scene of Owo terror attack - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: CAF confirms referees for 2023 AFCON qualifier in Abuja - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
10 Owo church attack: Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Akeredolu, people of Ondo - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
