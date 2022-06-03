Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I Didn’t Mean To Humiliate Buhari, Osinbajo, Others – Boastful Tinubu Retracts Explosive Comments After Backlash
Sahara Reporters  - Tinubu had on Thursday while meeting with delegates of the APC in Abeokuta said he made Buhari, Osinbajo and Abiodun President, Vice President and governor respectively.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

