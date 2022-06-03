Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former Biafran Chief Of Army Staff, Madiebo Dies at 90
Sahara Reporters  - General Alexander Madiebo (retd.) was a commander in the Biafran Army and fought in the Nigeria-Biafra civil war.

9 hours ago
Ex-Biafran General, Alexander Madiebo, dies at 90
Former Biafran chief of army staff, Madiebo dies at 90
Obituary: Alex Madiebo, author and Biafran War Chief, dies at 90
Biafra: Ojukwu’s man, General Madiebo dies at 90 [PHOTOS]


