Visit to Spain: Let’s buga for Mr President, by Femi Adesina The Nation - I’m sure you know the song by Kizz Daniel and Tekno, which is now a rave of the moment:Let me see you dey buga o (go low-low-low)Let me see you (go low-low-low) buga won.And you see people huffing and puffing as they dance to it, with their shoulders



News Credibility Score: 99%