Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reno Omokri: Tonto Dikeh says she will reply 'Atiku's houseboy' when Peter Obi wins — First Reports
First Reports  - Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has fired back at Reno Omokkri, describing the bestselling author and lawyer as "Atiku's houseboy".

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Atiku’s houseboy, come to Nigeria – Tonto Dikeh dares Omokri Daily Post:
Atiku’s houseboy, come to Nigeria – Tonto Dikeh dares Omokri
Atiku’s houseboy, come to Nigeria – Tonto Dikeh dares Omokri Nigerian Eye:
Atiku’s houseboy, come to Nigeria – Tonto Dikeh dares Omokri
Atiku’s houseboy, come to Nigeria – Tonto Dikeh dares Omokri See Naija:
Atiku’s houseboy, come to Nigeria – Tonto Dikeh dares Omokri
Atiku Tori News:
Atiku's Houseboy - Tonto Dikeh Blasts Reno Omokri After He Likened Her To Tinubu


   More Picks
1 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 39 suspected cyber-fraudsters in Ibadan, recover 5 exotic cars (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2023: Kwankwaso is a man of God, NNPP’s sole presidential candidate — Founder - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 If Peter Obi ever becomes President of Nigeria I promise to climb Zuma and Aso Rock to paint ?Bashir El-Rufai is a goat?- Son of Kaduna state governor declares - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian rapper T.I Blaze loses his mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Former Biafran Chief Of Army Staff, Madiebo Dies at 90 - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 Tears as sound engineer killed by mob in Lekki is laid to rest (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Simi Takes Us Through Her Journey With New Album “To Be Honest” - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info