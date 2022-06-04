Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

My respect for Buhari high, I’ll never denigrate him, says Tinubu
News photo The Punch  - Presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, says he has great respect for the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and he will never denigrate him.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

