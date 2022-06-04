Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PDP BoT meets Atiku Monday over running mate
News photo The Punch  - The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party will on Monday meet with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over the selection of his running mate and strategy for winning the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

