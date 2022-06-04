Boxers battle for N1m as GOtv Boxing Night 25 holds today The Guardian - The 25th edition of GOtv Boxing Night will hold today at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan. The best boxer at the event will go home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy and the cash prize of N1million attached to it.



