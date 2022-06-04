Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Confusion in APC as court okays statutory delegates vote for primaries
The News Guru  - A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has ruled that statutory delegates are constitutionally qualified to participate in all meetings, congresses and conventions of any registered political party in Nigeria.
The Cable:
APC: Statutory delegates excluded from presidential primary...
APC appeals court’s ruling on statutory delegates’ participation in presidential primary, others Ripples Nigeria:
APC appeals court’s ruling on statutory delegates’ participation in presidential primary, others
Buhari, Osinbajo, Govs, Others Won’t Vote At Presidential Primary – APC Naija News:
Buhari, Osinbajo, Govs, Others Won’t Vote At Presidential Primary – APC
Court Rules That Statutory Delegates Can Vote In APC National Convention News Breakers:
Court Rules That Statutory Delegates Can Vote In APC National Convention


