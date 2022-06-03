Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC panel shortlists 13 presidential hopefuls for party primary
The Cable  - An All Progressives Congress (APC) screening panel has disqualified 10 out of 23 presidential hopefuls from participating in its special...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC Screening: Why we pruned Presidential aspirants to 13 — Oyegun Vanguard News:
APC Screening: Why we pruned Presidential aspirants to 13 — Oyegun
APC Panel Disqualifies 10 Presidential Hopefuls, Clears 13 Information Nigeria:
APC Panel Disqualifies 10 Presidential Hopefuls, Clears 13
APC screening committee disqualifies ten presidential aspirants The Street Journal:
APC screening committee disqualifies ten presidential aspirants
APC Panel Disqualifies 10 Presidential Hopefuls, Clears 13 News Breakers:
APC Panel Disqualifies 10 Presidential Hopefuls, Clears 13
Tension As #APC Panel Disqualifies 10 Presidential Aspirants, Clears 13 [FULL LIST] – #Tinubu The Genius Media:
Tension As #APC Panel Disqualifies 10 Presidential Aspirants, Clears 13 [FULL LIST] – #Tinubu
APC Presidential Primary: No Aspirant Was Disqualified By Screening Committee The New Diplomat:
APC Presidential Primary: No Aspirant Was Disqualified By Screening Committee
Oyegun’s Screening Committee Disqualify 10 APC Presidential Aspirants Naija News:
Oyegun’s Screening Committee Disqualify 10 APC Presidential Aspirants


   More Picks
1 Alexandre Lacazette confirms he's leaving Arsenal as a free agent after 5-years at the club - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 2023: APC Govs Begin Rallying around Osinbajo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 39 suspected cyber-fraudsters in Ibadan, recover 5 exotic cars (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2023: Kwankwaso is a man of God, NNPP’s sole presidential candidate — Founder - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
5 If Peter Obi ever becomes President of Nigeria I promise to climb Zuma and Aso Rock to paint ?Bashir El-Rufai is a goat?- Son of Kaduna state governor declares - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian rapper T.I Blaze loses his mother - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Former Biafran Chief Of Army Staff, Madiebo Dies at 90 - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 Tears as sound engineer killed by mob in Lekki is laid to rest (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Simi Takes Us Through Her Journey With New Album “To Be Honest” - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info